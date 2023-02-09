Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.5 %

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

PZZA opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

