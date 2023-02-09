Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

