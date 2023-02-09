Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT opened at $469.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

