Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Teleflex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.58.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

