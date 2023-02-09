Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WPP by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.47) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

NYSE:WPP opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

