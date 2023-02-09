Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.