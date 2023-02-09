Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

