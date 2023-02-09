Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.