Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 110,792 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,792 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dril-Quip worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DRQ opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.14. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $142,604 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.