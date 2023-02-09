Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

