Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

