68,569 Shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cogent Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 5.7 %

COGT stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.