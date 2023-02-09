45,526 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

