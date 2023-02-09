Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after buying an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after buying an additional 592,839 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

