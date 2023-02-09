Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

RCL opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.