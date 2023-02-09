The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of CG opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 485,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 205,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

