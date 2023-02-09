NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Down 0.6 %

NCR stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.