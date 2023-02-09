NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NCR Stock Down 0.6 %
NCR stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
