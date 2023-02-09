Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

