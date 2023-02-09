New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wedbush

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.21.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,940 shares of company stock valued at $35,264,771 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $74,324,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.