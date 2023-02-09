New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.21.

New Relic Trading Up 18.5 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,940 shares of company stock worth $35,264,771 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

