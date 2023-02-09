Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

