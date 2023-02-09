New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.21.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

Insider Activity

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $11,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,059,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $11,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,059,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,723,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,940 shares of company stock valued at $35,264,771. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

