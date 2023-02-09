RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 3,209,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,186,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.