RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 3,209,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,186,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RLX Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652,800 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.