Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,270,888 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,270,888 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Knowles worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

