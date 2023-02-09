Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.