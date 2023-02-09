Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
