Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

