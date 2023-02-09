Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of SIX opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.