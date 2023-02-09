Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 4.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

