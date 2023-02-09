State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 666.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U-Haul news, President Edward J. Shoen bought 115,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 115,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 133,300 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.36 per share, for a total transaction of $8,579,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,811,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,324,985 shares of company stock worth $76,868,715 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U-Haul Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About U-Haul



U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

