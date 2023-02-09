F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

