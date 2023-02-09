State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Display worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 116.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 185,834 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 14,581.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3,653.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 1.3 %

Universal Display stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Universal Display

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.10.

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.