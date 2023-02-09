State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.0 %

THG stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.