State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,881 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $12,064,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Science Applications International by 376.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

SAIC stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.