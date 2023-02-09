State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,790 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $267,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.52.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,648 shares of company stock worth $162,615. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

