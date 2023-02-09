State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Perrigo worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.