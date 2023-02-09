Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

NYSE:LAD opened at $279.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.90. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

