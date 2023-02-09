State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,910 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

