State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 710 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 142.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.70.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

