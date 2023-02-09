State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

NYSE KRC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

