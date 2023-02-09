State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.89 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

