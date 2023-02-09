State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 307.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,707 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

