State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,526,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Shares of COUP opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

