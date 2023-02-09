State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Brunswick worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BC opened at $88.40 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

