State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 565.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $244.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

