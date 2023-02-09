State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,330 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

PB stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.