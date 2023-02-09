Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NYSE WMS opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

