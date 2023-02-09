State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,398 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

