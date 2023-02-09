State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

