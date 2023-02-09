State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 290,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 753,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares during the period.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $138.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

