Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Polaris worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PII stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

